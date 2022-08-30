GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 2,207 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.59. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

