GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 2,219 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,219 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $21,903,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Quanta Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Quanta Services by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Quanta Services stock opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.38. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

