GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

