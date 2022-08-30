GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mersana Therapeutics

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 14,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $47,232.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,753.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of MRSN opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRSN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

