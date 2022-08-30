GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $126.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.