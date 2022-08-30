GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in IAA were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in IAA by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IAA Stock Performance
IAA stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on IAA. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
IAA Profile
IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAA (IAA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.