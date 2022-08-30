GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XERS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth $28,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $92,000.

XERS opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 203.44% and a negative net margin of 171.21%. The business had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

