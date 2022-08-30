GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 370,648 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 248.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 271,172 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $2,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,306,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $2,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,770.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 306,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.