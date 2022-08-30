GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,319 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in LiveOne were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in LiveOne in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LiveOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LiveOne Stock Performance
Shares of LVO opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.26. LiveOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on LiveOne from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
About LiveOne
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
