GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $192.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of -243.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.37 and a 200 day moving average of $186.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.21.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

