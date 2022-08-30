GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $289,000 Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BHF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

