GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $292,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,569 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 985,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 81,651 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

