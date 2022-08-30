GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $302,000 Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 218.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,652 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Zymeworks by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $67,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zymeworks Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.