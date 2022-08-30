GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $308,000 Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fox Factory Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

