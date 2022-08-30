GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $310,000 Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,651,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.