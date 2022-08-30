GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) by 923.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,311 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Elys Game Technology were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ELYS opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

ELYS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Maxim Group cut their target price on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

