GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $940,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLMA. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $806,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,772,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

