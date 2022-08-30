GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $289,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

American Financial Group Stock Performance

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFG opened at $130.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.71 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.21.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

