GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $293,000 in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1,572.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 39.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $866,475. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.30. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

