GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $299,000 in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 348,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 61,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

ProAssurance Stock Down 0.9 %

PRA opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.29. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $27.55.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.59 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.