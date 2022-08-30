GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $305,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Centene by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Centene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.26.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.