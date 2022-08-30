GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $306,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

