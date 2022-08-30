GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $307,000 in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.18 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $181.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

