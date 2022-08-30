GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $309,000 in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

