GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $311,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WRB opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Insider Transactions at W. R. Berkley

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $283,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.