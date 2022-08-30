GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,885 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 119,087 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Exterran were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Exterran during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Exterran by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exterran by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 80,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran Stock Performance

EXTN opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. Exterran Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

About Exterran

Exterran ( NYSE:EXTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.