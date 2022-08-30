GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $299,000 Investment in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 59,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after buying an additional 787,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

In other SmartRent news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 6,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.09, for a total transaction of 34,026.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,635,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 105,035,601.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SmartRent news, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total transaction of 60,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 155,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 939,130.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 6,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.09, for a total transaction of 34,026.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,635,678 shares in the company, valued at 105,035,601.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,490,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,728. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at 3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.41. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1-year low of 3.22 and a 1-year high of 14.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 4.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMRT shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Colliers Securities dropped their price target on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SmartRent to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartRent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 6.92.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

