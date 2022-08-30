GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $303,000 Investment in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $189,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $190,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $160,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $189,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,600.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGR opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

