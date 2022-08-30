GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,775 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 734,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 234,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.36.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

SWN opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

