GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,711,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,795,000 after acquiring an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,244,000 after acquiring an additional 124,801 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $137,449,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,874,000 after acquiring an additional 237,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $119.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.45. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $124.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.