GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 4,012 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.7 %

BIPC stock opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.15. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

