GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 119,858 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,858 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 121,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

