GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 15,722 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,722 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $7,309,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 174,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 45,389 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Shares of FOCS opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

