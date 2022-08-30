GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 21,048 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,048 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 77,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 12.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,343,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,876.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

