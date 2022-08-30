GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 24,360 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,360 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 57.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMSC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $150.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.38. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $19.36.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $194,870.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,973.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $194,870.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $50,583.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,891.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Superconductor

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.