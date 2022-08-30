GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 24,396 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,396 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,934,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSBI opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.91. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $38,560.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $38,560.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $122,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Midland States Bancorp to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

