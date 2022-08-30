GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 35,970 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,970 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 252.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STRO shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.