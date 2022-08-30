GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 7,155 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ODP were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in ODP by 0.6% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 39,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ODP by 2.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ODP by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in ODP by 31.4% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ODP by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $250,648.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

