GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $287,000 Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $4,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,986,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,701,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

