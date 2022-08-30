GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $307,000 Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEN. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $59,786,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $45,142,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Denbury by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,400,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,248,000 after buying an additional 423,864 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $19,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Denbury by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 100,255 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.09.

DEN stock opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 3.21. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $93.95.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

