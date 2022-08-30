GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $309,000 Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,955 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Materialise by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Materialise in the first quarter worth $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Materialise stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Materialise NV has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.82 million, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

