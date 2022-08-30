GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $315,000 Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRON. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kronos Bio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth $886,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $231.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Kronos Bio

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRON shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kronos Bio from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

