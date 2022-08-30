GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 120,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1,212.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 137,772 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Community Health Systems

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Wayne T. Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at $9,777,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Community Health Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

Several research firms have weighed in on CYH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $402.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.