GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Global Payments by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.38.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.