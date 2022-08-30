GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at $757,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSII. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

HSII opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $571.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.79. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.54 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.35%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

