GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMAB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on I-Mab from $72.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
I-Mab Price Performance
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
