GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $278.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Inspired Entertainment

INSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.