GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

NYSE KMB opened at $129.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.90 and its 200 day moving average is $130.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

