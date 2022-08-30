Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,267 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 34,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,445 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 719.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 3.8 %

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

