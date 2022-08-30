Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Impinj were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth $729,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 29.2% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Impinj by 10.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $28,040.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $37,153.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 53,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $28,040.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,258. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Impinj stock opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

